Nintendo Switch 2 Experience tickets have been drawn, did you get in?

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 28, 2025
The tickets for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in Melbourne have been drawn, and the winners have been notified by email. Were you lucky enough to get in?

The event will take place at Centrepiece at Melbourne Park from May 10th to 11th. It is spread over two days, and attendees were asked to select a session to attend. Regardless of the outcome, you should have received an email. If you registered but haven’t seen one, make sure to check your junk folder.

If you didn’t get selected, there’s a waitlist for the event coming soon on January 30th, at 8am AEDT.

The next Switch 2 related event, that everyone can watch is of course the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2nd, 2025.

