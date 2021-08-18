New Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl details and improvements revealed

During last night’s Pokémon Presents, some new and returning features were revealed, Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Some returning features are getting a fresh lick of paint as well.

From the trailer, we learned that you’d be able to customise your Pokeballs and change the effect when a Pokémon is sent out. You’ll also be able to customise your trainer.

Returning in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl is the Grand Underground, which has been overhauled. It contains hideaways, and you’ll be able to design your own room. Speaking of rooms, the Union Room is returning for both local and online multiplayer.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will bring Trainers back to the Sinnoh region, where they will meet Professor Rowan, battle against Team Galactic, and explore the Grand Underground. The Sinnoh region’s popular Pokémon Super Contests return as Super Contest Shows, and players can socialize with other Trainers from around the world in the Union Room. Trainers will also be able to personalize their gameplay experience by using Capsule Decoration. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be compatible with Pokémon HOME in 2022. Pokémon TPCi PR

Oh, and most importantly, you’ll be able to have a Pokémon follow you around. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will also gain support for Pokémon Home in the future.

There’s also this special edition Switch Lite, it features a similar design to the DS Lite special edition that was released for the original games.

Explore the Sinnoh region with two Legendary Pokémon at your fingertips!



A #NintendoSwitchLite Dialga & Palkia Edition will be released on 05/11, celebrating #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl arriving later that month. pic.twitter.com/aPZ3wwaEoK — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) August 18, 2021

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out November 19th, the Lite console is out on November 5th. Check out our bargain guide here.