Metroid Prime 4 Beyond brings on the Samus amiibo restocks

With Metroid Prime 4 Beyond finally being revealed during this week’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo is having a bit of a Metroid celebration. There are discounts on Metroid Prime Remastered and Metroid Dread, and now Samus amiibo are being restocked (or reprinted in some cases).

The My Nintendo Store has three older Samus amiibo that we haven’t seen for a while: the original vintage first wave Samus from 2014, the Zero Suit Samus from Wave 6 in 2015, and the more recent but certainly more limited Samus from 2017 when Samus Returns was released on the 3DS.

They’re all now at the new standard price for amiibo, so no vintage pricing. So far it’s just the My Nintendo Store, we’ll let you know if others get more stock.

My Nintendo Store