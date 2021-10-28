Metroid Dread now has a demo

If you’re still on the fence about getting Metroid Dread, Nintendo has now offered up a demo so you can experience the Dread.

Nintendo announced today that a new demo is available on the eShop right now for Metroid Dread, apparently to celebrate Halloween and get into the spooky season. The demo reportedly allows you to play an early part of the game, though we don’t currently know how much of the game is on offer or if progress carries over in to the main game. The announcement tweet also gave us this cool Samus jack-o-lantern, which doesn’t really have much to do with the game but still looks pretty neat.

Even the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter enjoys the spooky season…



No trick though, here’s a pre-Halloween treat: a demo of #MetroidDread is available now! Download it from #NintendoSwitch #eShop today: https://t.co/ftV0eN2LV2 pic.twitter.com/f4517cWpsf — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) October 28, 2021

You can click here to see the eShop page in your browser and then click “Download Demo” to have it downloaded to your Switch, or just search for Metroid Dread on the eShop. And while you’re waiting for it to download, check out our review by clicking here!