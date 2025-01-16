How to play the Nintendo Switch 2 early in Australia

Advertisement

If you missed it, Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch overnight—catch up on it here!

While we don’t have a release date yet, we do have a Nintendo Direct date. Shortly after that, we’ll be able to go hands-on with it—even us Aussies. Nintendo Australia is hosting an event for it: The Nintendo Switch 2 Experience at Centrepiece at Melbourne Park from May 10th to 11th. It’s happening just after the Direct but still before the release date—presumably.

While May might seem far away, registrations for the event will begin this week on Saturday, January 18th, at 11:00 AM AEDT. You’ll need a Nintendo Account to register, and this registration only enters you into the running for a chance to attend the event. Registrations close on January 26th at 11:59 PM AEDT.

We’re not sure when the tickets will be drawn at this stage.