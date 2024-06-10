Fresh look at Witch Beam’s Tempopo, coming to Switch

Advertisement

It’s been a little while since we heard about Witch Beam’s next game Tempopo, we last checked it out at PAX Australia 2022. Tempopo is the latest game from the developers of Assault Android Cactus and Unpacking.

Today we’ve got a fresh trailer for the game, and confirmation it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch as well.

Through 60 levels, you will plan your Tempopo’s moves as they bounce around the stage to the music. It’s up to you to get the perfect configuration, use each of Tempopo’s abilities, and rebuild your musical garden. It looks a little bit like a mix of Chu Chu Rock and Captain Toad.

The game also has a range of accessibility options to make it as comfortable as possible to play.

Hana’s garden of musical flowers have been scattered across the sky and only the magical Tempopo with their unique abilities can rescue them. Mischievous and uncoordinated by nature, the Tempopo rely on Hana’s conducting skills to work together and solve each island’s puzzle.

The game’s wonderful music comes from BAFTA award-winning composer & audio director Jeff van Dyck, who worked on Unpacking with Witch Beam previously as well as Submerged : Hidden Depths and Hand of Fate 2.

At this the release date is still to be announced, but hopefully we won’t be waiting too much longer for this one. Tempopo will coming to the Nintendo Switch, Steam and Xbox Series consoles..

Trailer

Screenshots