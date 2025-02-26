Tempopo jumps onto Nintendo Switch on April 17th
The next game from Witch Beam, developers of Unpacking and Assault Android Cactus – Tempopo finally has a release date. It’ll be hitting pretty much everything, including the Nintendo Switch on April 17th, 2025.
Through 60 levels, you will plan your Tempopo’s moves as they bounce around the stage to the music. It’s up to you to get the perfect configuration, use each of Tempopo’s abilities, and rebuild your musical garden. The latest trailer below is looking fab.
There’s no word on pricing just yet, but if you’re able to there’s a demo of the game to check out now on Steam.
