0

Tempopo jumps onto Nintendo Switch on April 17th

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 26, 2025
Advertisement

The next game from Witch Beam, developers of Unpacking and Assault Android Cactus – Tempopo finally has a release date. It’ll be hitting pretty much everything, including the Nintendo Switch on April 17th, 2025.

Through 60 levels, you will plan your Tempopo’s moves as they bounce around the stage to the music. It’s up to you to get the perfect configuration, use each of Tempopo’s abilities, and rebuild your musical garden. The latest trailer below is looking fab.

There’s no word on pricing just yet, but if you’re able to there’s a demo of the game to check out now on Steam.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Tempopo
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment