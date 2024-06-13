38
Nintendo Download Updates (W24) Megami Monsters

by Daniel VuckovicJune 14, 2024
As we get tucked into the winter months, it’s time to tuck into some hours-long RPGs – of which are the highlights this week (you might just have played them already though). But it’s not all RPGs, there’s a bit of retro, a bit of arcade, and of course your weekly assorted of eWaste.

This week there were 57 new SKUs added to the Nintendo eShop. From our article we deleted 13 bundle repacks, deleted a bunch of AI clone games and shovelware from known publishers.

This week’s highlights: The original Monster Hunter Stories makes the jump from the Nintendo 3DS to the Switch, it brings a raft of quality of life updates, improved graphics and more. It’s not too expensive either.

Expensive however is Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, the definitive edition of the game. It’s great, we said so in our review, but if you already bought it once – you might want to think again. Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked brings back three classic Rocket Knight games, Astrune Academy comes from KEMCO, a previously mobile only game, and you know what Railway Islands 2 and Hidden Cats in Paris look kind of cute.

Anything for you this week?

CurrentlyUsually
A Fragile Mind$8.40
Agnostiko ORIGINS$40.50
Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse$30.00$37.50
Arcade Archives VS. STAR LUSTER$10.50
Astrune Academy$20.25$22.50
Bug & Seek$22.20
Bumper Kitty$3.99$7.99
Chopper Strike$1.59
Counter Force: Tactical Warfare$2.99$10.50
Cozy Jigsaw Puzzle$7.50
Cyberpunk City Tycoon$13.99
EGGCONSOLE SORCERIAN PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Fit My Zoo$2.99$18.00
Forest Fantasy$6.00$7.50
Froggy Bouncing Adventures$7.99
Fruit Mountain$13.19
Grand Prix Racing Universal$7.99
Hidden Cats in Paris$3.59$4.49
Lesson Learned$11.25$15.00
Monolith$22.20
Monster Hunter Stories$44.95
Monster Hunter Stories Collection$84.95
Monster Hunter Stories Deluxe Collection$99.94
Neon Noir$1.99$10.99
Paintball King$3.00
Path to Purge$13.99$19.99
Princess Dress Up$6.00
Puzzle Box: Animals$4.50
Railbreak$30.00
Railway Islands 2$7.50
Rainbow Diamonds$15.00
Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked$44.94
Roxy Raccoon’s Pinball Panic$12.00$15.00
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance$99.95
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition$114.95
The Great Adventures of Nedmapagmahal$27.60
Urban Trace: Parkour Simulator Pursuit$15.99
Willy’s Wonderland – The Game$6.75$7.50
Xonix$10.35

