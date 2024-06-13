Nintendo Download Updates (W24) Megami Monsters
As we get tucked into the winter months, it’s time to tuck into some hours-long RPGs – of which are the highlights this week (you might just have played them already though). But it’s not all RPGs, there’s a bit of retro, a bit of arcade, and of course your weekly assorted of eWaste.
This week there were 57 new SKUs added to the Nintendo eShop. From our article we deleted 13 bundle repacks, deleted a bunch of AI clone games and shovelware from known publishers.
This week’s highlights: The original Monster Hunter Stories makes the jump from the Nintendo 3DS to the Switch, it brings a raft of quality of life updates, improved graphics and more. It’s not too expensive either.
Expensive however is Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, the definitive edition of the game. It’s great, we said so in our review, but if you already bought it once – you might want to think again. Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked brings back three classic Rocket Knight games, Astrune Academy comes from KEMCO, a previously mobile only game, and you know what Railway Islands 2 and Hidden Cats in Paris look kind of cute.
Anything for you this week?