Nintendo Download Updates (W23) Unknown

by Daniel VuckovicJune 7, 2024
When you remove all of the bundles, and all of the eWaste this week we’re left with a list of games that, honestly, we’re not all to sure about. There’s not any major names, lots of the games haven’t been on other platforms, or they’re re-releases of older games. Aside from Star Wars Hunters, which you can play for free – it’s all a bit a crapshoot.

This week’s highlights: Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge, Garage: Bad Dream Adventure, Fading Afternoon, Downward: Enhanced Edition, Democracy 4: Console Edition, SUPER VALIS IV, Sociable Soccer 24, Kittey 64

Perhaps also there will be some shadow drops this weekend at Summer Game Fest? That’s if any can afford to show their game there.

CurrentlyUsually
Aery – Peace of Mind$19.93
Airhead$29.95
Arcade Archives Rug Rats$10.50
BMX Wild Run$15.00
Break It$4.99
Cat Pipes$6.00$7.50
Craft Archeology Simulator: Pyramid to Polar$18.99
Cybercube$3.00
Delivery Drop$1.59
Democracy 4: Console Edition$37.50
Downward: Enhanced Edition$15.00
Fading Afternoon$30.00
Garage: Bad Dream Adventure$29.00
Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo$6.00$7.50
HighScore Anomaly Underground$5.99
Just Find It 3 Collector’s Edition$15.00
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge$29.50
Kittey 64$5.99$7.49
Korean Rail Driving Tour LRT Busan-Gimhae$30.00
Let Me Sleep$2.99$4.49
MyRummy®$30.00
OCTOPATH TRAVELER & + OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Bundle$107.95
Operation Scorpion: Take Down$22.99
Rider’s Spirits$9.99
SkateCat$15.00
Sociable Soccer 24$34.99
STAR WARS: Hunters™Free
STAR WARS: Hunters™ Bounty Pack$22.95
SUPER VALIS IV$20.25
The Smurfs – Village Party$59.95
Tiny Little Farm$15.00
Ultra Mission™$3.99
VALIS III (MEGA DRIVE)$20.25
VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier (Family Computer)$20.25
VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier II (MSX2)$20.25
WAKUSEI$6.37$7.50
Zombie Derby$7.49

About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

