Nintendo Download Updates (W23) Unknown

Nintendo Download Updates (W23)
When you remove all of the bundles, and all of the eWaste this week we’re left with a list of games that, honestly, we’re not all to sure about. There’s not any major names, lots of the games haven’t been on other platforms, or they’re re-releases of older games. Aside from Star Wars Hunters, which you can play for free – it’s all a bit a crapshoot.
This week’s highlights: Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge, Garage: Bad Dream Adventure, Fading Afternoon, Downward: Enhanced Edition, Democracy 4: Console Edition, SUPER VALIS IV, Sociable Soccer 24, Kittey 64
Perhaps also there will be some shadow drops this weekend at Summer Game Fest? That’s if any can afford to show their game there.
Comments