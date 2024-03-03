Vookcast #263 – Epic Endless Grounded Monkeys
Advertisement
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the recent Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase.
They dive deep into an Endless Ocean, talk about Xbox games coming to Switch, and hope that the new Monkey Ball is actually good. They also talk about the games they’ve been playing recently, and play a game of Nintendo 20 Questions that almost goes very wrong — you won’t want to miss it.
Relevant stories: Just the one, that Partner Direct.
Socials
Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter
Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter
Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon
Find Vooks on social media
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments