Vookcast #263 – Epic Endless Grounded Monkeys

by Team VooksMarch 3, 2024
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the recent Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase.

They dive deep into an Endless Ocean, talk about Xbox games coming to Switch, and hope that the new Monkey Ball is actually good. They also talk about the games they’ve been playing recently, and play a game of Nintendo 20 Questions that almost goes very wrong — you won’t want to miss it.

Relevant stories: Just the one, that Partner Direct.

