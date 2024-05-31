Big W’s Big Whopping Toy Sale is on again, here are all the Nintendo deals
Big W’s annual toy sale is here once again along with an over 100 pages of things to keep the kids happy for 15 minutes until they play with an Amazon box. For everyone else there’s some great deals as well on games, Pokémon TCG and some neat accessories discounted. Switch hardware is actually more expensive than last year, cost of living hey?
The sale starts on June 11th, 5am AEST and ends 10th July – unless it’s something else which has a sale date noted.
Prices below are not live until June 11th when the sale starts
Switch Hardware
- Nintendo Switch Console Neon – $399 – Link
- Nintendo Switch OLED Console White – $449 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Lite – $299 – Link
Switch Games
- 10% off Nintendo eShop cards from June 11-16th only
- Super Mario Games all $64 – Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario Superstars, Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Party – Link
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $69 – Link
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $69 – Link
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $64 – Link
- Let’s Sing 2024 (2 Mic Pack) – $59 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Sports – $54 – Link
- Hogwarts Legacy – $49 – Link
- Bluey: The Video Game – $39 – Link
- Minecraft – $39 – Link
- My Little Pony Zephyr Heights Mystery – $39 – Link
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures – $39 – Link
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – $39 – Link
- Just Dance 2024 (code in box) – $34.50 – Link
- LEGO 2K Drive (code in box) – $25 – Link
- It Takes Two – $25 – Link
- Cars 3 (code in box) – $25 – Link
- Sega Mega Drive Classics – $24 – Link
- FC 24 – $25 – Link
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Marvel Superheroes, LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2, LEGO DC Super Villains, LEGO The Incredibles – $25
Switch Accessories
- PDP Wireless Controllers – $69 – Link
- Powerwave Joypad Retro – $69 – Link
- Power Pro Grip Controller – $59 – Link
- Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headsets – $39 – Link
- Power A Nano Wired Controllers – $25 – Link
- Afterglow Wave Wireless Controller – $49 – Link
- Powerwave Core Wireless Controller – $25 – Link
- PDP Deluxe Cases – $20 – Link
- Protection Cases – $20 – Link
- Powerwave Deluxe Carry Case – $29 – Link
- Tempered Glass Screen Protectors – $9 – Link
- 5-in-1 Charging Station Grips – $16 – Link
- Joy-Con Charging Dock – Retro Bricks – $24 – Link
- Switch Sports Accessories Bundle – $39 – Link
- Light up Steering Wheel or Car Mounts – $15 – Link
Pokémon TCG and Toys
