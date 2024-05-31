1186
Big W’s Big Whopping Toy Sale is on again, here are all the Nintendo deals

by Daniel VuckovicMay 31, 2024
Big W’s annual toy sale is here once again along with an over 100 pages of things to keep the kids happy for 15 minutes until they play with an Amazon box. For everyone else there’s some great deals as well on games, Pokémon TCG and some neat accessories discounted. Switch hardware is actually more expensive than last year, cost of living hey?

The sale starts on June 11th, 5am AEST and ends 10th July – unless it’s something else which has a sale date noted.

Prices below are not live until June 11th when the sale starts

Switch Hardware

  • Nintendo Switch Console Neon – $399 – Link
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Console White – $449 – Link
  • Nintendo Switch Lite – $299 – Link

Switch Games

  • Super Mario Games all $64 – Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario Superstars, Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Party – Link
  • Princess Peach Showtime! – $64Link
  • Mario vs Donkey Kong – $59Link
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $69 – Link
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $69 – Link
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $64 Link
  • Let’s Sing 2024 (2 Mic Pack) – $59 Link
  • Nintendo Switch Sports – $54 Link
  • Hogwarts Legacy – $49 Link
  • Bluey: The Video Game – $39 Link
  • Minecraft – $39Link
  • My Little Pony Zephyr Heights Mystery – $39 Link
  • Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures – $39Link
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – $39Link
  • Just Dance 2024 (code in box) – $34.50Link
  • LEGO 2K Drive (code in box) – $25Link
  • It Takes Two – $25 Link
  • Cars 3 (code in box) – $25Link
  • Sega Mega Drive Classics – $24 Link
  • FC 24 – $25 Link

Switch Accessories

  • Joy-Con Controllers – $99Link
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $84Link

  • PDP Wireless Controllers – $69Link
  • Powerwave Joypad Retro – $69 Link
  • Power Pro Grip Controller – $59 Link
  • Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headsets – $39Link
  • Power A Nano Wired Controllers – $25Link
  • Afterglow Wave Wireless Controller – $49Link
  • Powerwave Core Wireless Controller – $25Link
  • PDP Deluxe Cases – $20Link
  • Protection Cases – $20 Link
  • Powerwave Deluxe Carry Case – $29Link
  • Tempered Glass Screen Protectors – $9 Link
  • 5-in-1 Charging Station Grips – $16 Link
  • Joy-Con Charging Dock – Retro Bricks – $24Link
  • Switch Sports Accessories Bundle – $39Link
  • Light up Steering Wheel or Car Mounts – $15Link

Pokémon TCG and Toys

  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 151 Elite Trainer Box – $59Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 151 Zapdos Collection Box – $35 Link
  • Pokémon 2-Pack Collector Tin bundle – $69 Link
  • Pokémon Combined Powers Premium Collection Box – $79Link
  • Pokémon Forest Center – $69 (Normally $159) – Link

