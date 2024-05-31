Big W’s Big Whopping Toy Sale is on again, here are all the Nintendo deals

Advertisement

Big W’s annual toy sale is here once again along with an over 100 pages of things to keep the kids happy for 15 minutes until they play with an Amazon box. For everyone else there’s some great deals as well on games, Pokémon TCG and some neat accessories discounted. Switch hardware is actually more expensive than last year, cost of living hey?

The sale starts on June 11th, 5am AEST and ends 10th July – unless it’s something else which has a sale date noted.

Prices below are not live until June 11th when the sale starts

Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch Console Neon – $399 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch OLED Console White – $449 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Lite – $299 – Link

Switch Games

10% off Nintendo eShop cards from June 11-16th only

Super Mario Games all $64 – Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario Superstars, Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Party – Link

Princess Peach Showtime! – $64 – Link

– Link Mario vs Donkey Kong – $59 – Link

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $69 – Link

– Link Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $69 – Link

– Link Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $64 – Link

– Link Let’s Sing 2024 (2 Mic Pack) – $59 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Sports – $54 – Link

– Link Hogwarts Legacy – $49 – Link

– Link Bluey: The Video Game – $39 – Link

– Link Minecraft – $39 – Link

– Link My Little Pony Zephyr Heights Mystery – $39 – Link

– Link Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures – $39 – Link

– Link Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – $39 – Link

– Link Just Dance 2024 (code in box) – $34.50 – Link

– Link LEGO 2K Drive (code in box) – $25 – Link

– Link It Takes Two – $25 – Link

– Link Cars 3 (code in box) – $25 – Link

– Link Sega Mega Drive Classics – $24 – Link

– Link FC 24 – $25 – Link

Switch Accessories

Joy-Con Controllers – $99 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $84 – Link

PDP Wireless Controllers – $69 – Link

– Link Powerwave Joypad Retro – $69 – Link

– Link Power Pro Grip Controller – $59 – Link

– Link Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headsets – $39 – Link

Power A Nano Wired Controllers – $25 – Link

– Link Afterglow Wave Wireless Controller – $49 – Link

– Link Powerwave Core Wireless Controller – $25 – Link

– Link PDP Deluxe Cases – $20 – Link

– Link Protection Cases – $20 – Link

– Link Powerwave Deluxe Carry Case – $29 – Link

– Link Tempered Glass Screen Protectors – $9 – Link

– Link 5-in-1 Charging Station Grips – $16 – Link

– Link Joy-Con Charging Dock – Retro Bricks – $24 – Link

– Link Switch Sports Accessories Bundle – $39 – Link

– Link Light up Steering Wheel or Car Mounts – $15 – Link

Pokémon TCG and Toys

Advertisement