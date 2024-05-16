819
0

Nintendo Download Updates (W20) May-hem Continues  

by Daniel VuckovicMay 17, 2024
Advertisement

May has proven one thing: that games are good right now. Indie developers are pumping out multiple titles a week, and the toughest decision is which ones to pick up first. This week, many of them are also on the Switch eShop. 

Titles like Arcadia: Colony, which we’ll review soon, ATHENIAN RHAPSODYLorelei and the Laser Eyes and Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER have all been getting great reviews. We’ve got more remakes of older titles with PO’ed: Definitive Edition and the not-so-older title with Braid, Anniversary Edition. I still haven’t played everything from last week; it’s a real dilemma. 

Did we miss something? Anything else also to point out? Let us know in the comments. 

This week’s highlights: Arcadia: Colony (review soon), ATHENIAN RHAPSODY, Biomutant, Braid, Anniversary Edition, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Lysfanga : The Time Shift Warrior, Morbid: The Lords of Ire, Please Fix The Road, PO’ed: Definitive Edition, Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER.

CurrentlyUsually
3 minutes Mystery 2$11.60$14.50
Arcadia: Colony$22.35
Astroblaze DX$6.00$7.50
ATHENIAN RHAPSODY$19.12$22.50
Awesome Pea 3$7.50
Biomutant$59.95
Braid, Anniversary Edition$27.00$30.00
Duck Creator$1.50
Dungeon Arsenal$10.50
Eternal Light$35.09$38.99
Finger Suck$1.59
FoxyRush$7.99
Head Sports Football$4.99
High School Detective: Romance Visual Novel$7.50
Ice Crush 10.000 BC$3.00
Internet Generation$21.59$23.99
Little Cat Doctor$4.99
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes$36.95
Lysfanga : The Time Shift Warrior$29.56$36.95
Mars Farming 2034$4.50$15.00
Monster Outbreak$19.75$21.95
Morbid: The Lords of Ire$45.00
Musashi vs Cthulhu$7.46$8.29
Mutant Express$13.20$16.50
My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery$60.00
Neptunia Game Maker R: Evolution Digital Deluxe Edition$97.50
Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution$75.00
Overmorrow$23.99$29.99
Please Fix The Road$10.49$13.49
Plumber Pipe Out$4.99
PO’ed: Definitive Edition$29.95
Pool Party$25.49$29.99
Purple Explorer$6.00$7.50
Puzzle World: Cute Cats$7.50
Puzzle World: Neko Girls$7.50
Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER$19.98$22.20
Return$21.00
Roman Empire Farming$4.50$15.00
Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer$21.20$24.95
Slide Puzzle World History$3.00$3.75
Sling Puzzle: Golf Master$22.20
Spellcats: Auto Card Tactics$15.00
Sweetest Monster$7.20$9.00
The Land Beneath Us$18.00$22.50
Tokyo Cooking$7.49$25.50
Toon Toon Racing$12.99
Trust No One$6.00
UNDEMON$21.00
Undercat$22.00
Word Guess$3.00
Zombie Night Defense$6.99

What's your reaction?
Awesome
67%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
33%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment