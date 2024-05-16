Nintendo Download Updates (W20) May-hem Continues
May has proven one thing: that games are good right now. Indie developers are pumping out multiple titles a week, and the toughest decision is which ones to pick up first. This week, many of them are also on the Switch eShop.
Titles like Arcadia: Colony, which we’ll review soon, ATHENIAN RHAPSODY, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes and Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER have all been getting great reviews. We’ve got more remakes of older titles with PO’ed: Definitive Edition and the not-so-older title with Braid, Anniversary Edition. I still haven’t played everything from last week; it’s a real dilemma.
Did we miss something? Anything else also to point out? Let us know in the comments.
This week’s highlights: Arcadia: Colony (review soon), ATHENIAN RHAPSODY, Biomutant, Braid, Anniversary Edition, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Lysfanga : The Time Shift Warrior, Morbid: The Lords of Ire, Please Fix The Road, PO’ed: Definitive Edition, Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER.