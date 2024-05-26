Aussie Bargain Roundup: Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance
The updated Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is dropping this June, and if you’re going to buy an updated version of a game, you’ll want it on the cheap, right?
Vengeance includes new areas, demons, and music and has an updated battle system. There are two new story paths to play and an entirely new storyline.
Because it’s Atlus, it’s not cheap to start off with, but you know, if you want this already, it’s better to grab it sooner rather than later—we can’t imagine this one has a massive print run.
All versions of the game locally come with some bonus DLC, it’s extra for steelbook if that’s your thing too – you won’t get a normal case with that version however.
Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance is out Friday, June 14th, 2024.
Amazon.com.au
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $89 – Link
- Comes with 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Steelbook “Launch Edition” – $N/A – Link
- Is currently out of stock for all consoles
Big W
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $89 – Link
- Comes with 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC
EB Games
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $99.95– Link
- Comes with 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC
- Get it for $39 when you trade in 2 selected PS5, Switch or Xbox Games
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Steelbook Launch Edition – $109.95 – Link
eShop
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $99.95 – Link
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition – $114.95 – Link
- Includes;
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Base Game
- DLC Content – Mitama Dance of Wealth
- DLC Content – Mitama Dance of EXP
- DLC Content – Mitama Dance of Miracles
- Demon Subquest – Sakura Cinders of the East
- Demon Subquest – Holy Will and Profane Dissent
The Gamesmen
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $89.95 – Link
- Comes with 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $109.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $89 – Link
- Comes with 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $99 – Link
MightyApe
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $89 – Link
- Comes with 2 Sacred Treasure Set DLC
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $119 – Link
