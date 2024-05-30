423
Nintendo Download Updates (W22) Bye May  

by Daniel Vuckovic May 30, 2024
It’s been an absolute ripper of a month for new games, the eShop has been quite full – and we’re not done yet. Oh, I actually looked at what’s out this week – yeah that’s a lot of crap.

But it’s not all shovelware, and we already remove 20+ bundles, so let’s focus on the very small amount of positives here.

This week’s highlights: Starting with the locally developed Capes, a superhero turn based tactical game that looks super interesting. More cat games in May, why not – so here’s A Cat & His Boy. Master Key looks like an lo-fi Zelda game and is worth a look into. Stick to the Plan got good reviews on the PC last year and Umbraclaw has a bit of buzz around it as well.

If you’re after more Picross, then you’re going to want PICROSS S NAMCO LEGENDARY edition.

Surely next month won’t be as busy right?

CurrentlyUsually
A Cat & His Boy$3.60$4.50
Adventure Horror Bundle$18.00$22.50
Animal Farm Jigsaw Games for Toddlers, Babies and Kids$14.55
Arcade Archives CUE BRICK$10.50
Big Top Best Kids Games Bundle$149.85
Boing Boing$4.50
Burst Hero$11.55$16.50
Capes$65.00
Car Games for Kids & Toddlers Bundle 3 in 1$45.00
Cat Warrior$5.40$6.00
CATAN® – Console Edition: The Complete Collection$59.95
Color Water Sort$1.50$7.50
Construction Simulator 4$54.99
Cook ‘Til Escape～Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game～$14.80$24.18
Crypt Stalker Deluxe Edition$2.99$11.25
Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling$75.00
Cyberpunk Paradise Elysium: The Visual Novel$7.35
Early Learning Games for Kids, Toddlers & Babies$14.55
Echoes$15.00
Euphoria$4.19$5.99
Fashion World Extended Edition$9.75
Fun Chess Legendary Edition$2.99$16.50
Gas Station Simulator and Airstrip DLC Bundle$36.00
Ginger – The Tooth Fairy$10.50
Golf Guys: Space Edition$9.00
Goliath Depot$8.40$10.50
Gran Carismo$8.25
Hentai Dating Stories: Brazil$2.99$15.00
Jelly Battle$3.59$4.49
Knights & Guns Definitive Edition$24.00
Mars Colonization Expedition: Survival Simulator$19.99
Master Key$18.00
Medieval Lords$5.25$7.50
Mezmeratu$12.00
Mixx Island: Remix Plus Amazing Edition$2.99$22.50
Musical Vibes$4.50
My Bakery Empire: Stylish Edition$15.00
Nine Nights – Martial Ci Lang Story$3.99$15.99
NINJA KAMUI: SHINOBI ORIGINS$24.99
nZen Ultimate Edition$2.99$15.75
O-VOID: Console Edition$7.50
Piano: Learn and Play Superb Edition$2.99$31.50
PICROSS S NAMCO LEGENDARY edition$16.50
Potion Permit – Complete Edition$45.00
Red’s Kingdom & Storm in a Teacup$16.50
Ruler Battle Online$4.89
Sculpt People: Famous Edition$9.00
Seed of Life$49.99
Simulation Platinum Bundle: Bus Construction Firefighting Lawn Mowing$150.00
SKELER BOY$11.99
Spellbearers$22.00
Stick to the Plan$13.50$15.00
Sticky Hands$1.59
Sugoi Girls: Lovely Wife$5.16$15.50
Super Dungeon Maker: DIY Edition$29.99
Tell Me Your Story Deluxe Edition$4.49$17.25
Terror Mansion$19.99
The Cat$15.00
Train Traffic Manager Premium Edition$24.75
Trash Punk Premium Edition$15.75
Ultimate Children Fun Pack Games Collection 6 in 1$54.90
Umbraclaw$32.93
vridniX$15.00
Xuan Yuan Sword 7$59.99
Xuan Yuan Sword Mystic RPG Bundle$66.59$73.99

