Nintendo Download Updates (W22) Bye May
It’s been an absolute ripper of a month for new games, the eShop has been quite full – and we’re not done yet. Oh, I actually looked at what’s out this week – yeah that’s a lot of crap.
But it’s not all shovelware, and we already remove 20+ bundles, so let’s focus on the very small amount of positives here.
This week’s highlights: Starting with the locally developed Capes, a superhero turn based tactical game that looks super interesting. More cat games in May, why not – so here’s A Cat & His Boy. Master Key looks like an lo-fi Zelda game and is worth a look into. Stick to the Plan got good reviews on the PC last year and Umbraclaw has a bit of buzz around it as well.
If you’re after more Picross, then you’re going to want PICROSS S NAMCO LEGENDARY edition.
Surely next month won’t be as busy right?