Fear the Spotlight brings the 90s horror to the Switch

During this morning’s Summer Game Fest publisher Blumhouse Games and developer Cozy Game Pals announced Fear the Spotlight. It’s third-person survival horror game with a 90s teen horror story, which also happens to look like a 90s PlayStation game as well.

After a séance goes wrong, you have to solve puzzles, hide from monsters, and search an empty school for your missing friend.

You and your friend Amy sneak into school after hours to perform a séance. Things go horribly wrong and you become lost and separated.

In search of Amy, you explore a section of the school that was condemned long ago because of a tragic fire. It’s up to you to explore the decrepit halls, unravel the mysterious past, and save your friend Amy.