Aussie Bargain Roundup: Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition

We’re used to late ports on the Switch, but sometimes a port comes along that’s full of DLC and is a franchise we haven’t had on a Nintendo system in a long time. Maybe, it might just be worth a look.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is coming to Switch in Deluxe Edition form with a shed-load of DLC and bonuses included. Because it’s an older game from 2019, of course you can get it on the other consoles for cheaper, so if you want to buy it on the Switch (or buy it again), you’re going to want to do that on the cheap.

Unluckily, Namco Bandai has priced this one a little bit more than the standard Switch RRP, but luckily you’re reading this and we’ve got some good deals—at least while they last.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition is out on July 12th.

Amazon.com.au

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – $79 – Link

Big W

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – $79 – Link

Catch

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – $88.95 – Link

EB Games

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – $94.95 – Link

eShop

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – $TBC

The Gamesmen

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – $84.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – $89 – Link

MightyApe

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – $89 – Link

