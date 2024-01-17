Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition coming to Switch in July
Bandai Namco has announced that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is coming to the Nintendo Switch. It’ll be dubbed Deluxe Edition and include all of the DLC ever released for it. The game was originally released in 2019 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
It’s not the first Ace Combat game on a Nintendo system, there was Ace Combat Advance and Ace Combat: Assault Horizon Legacy on the Nintendo 3DS. It is however the first home console release, and numbered release.
In addition to all the DLC, the game has multiplayer for 2-8 players and a music player mode. The game will launch on July 11th.
Here’s the complete list of DLCs that will be available launch:
- “ACE COMBAT™7: SKIES UNKNOWN” Original Story
- “Three original aircraft sets” + “Three SP missions”
- Part1 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set”
- Part2 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-01 FALKEN Set”
- Part3 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan Set”
- Part4 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected Visitor”
- Part5 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead Raid”
- Part6 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Ten Million Relief Plan”
- Bonus “Music Player Mode”
- Playable Aircraft F-104C -Avril-
- Playable Aircraft F-4E Phantom II
- Three popular aircraft skins from the past series
- 8 popular emblems of the past series
The following DLCs will be available at a later date, it seems like these ones will be paid:
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Original Aircraft Series -Set
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Experimental Aircraft Series – Set
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Cutting-edge Aircraft Series – Set
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft -Set
