Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will let you switch between the remastered and original soundtracks

During the week Nintendo shared via Twitter a re-recorded version of the Colony 9 theme from Xenoblade Chronicles. The upcoming Definitive Edition of the game will have re-recordings of almost all of the music.

Today however Nintendo Australia has tweeted the same re-recorded track but has also added that you’ll be able to switch between the new and old recordings of the soundtrack as well. None of the other region’s tweets mentioned this, so if you want to keep things authentic – then it’s your choice.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Remastered Edition is out on Nintendo Switch on May 29th. If you missed out on the Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Collectors Set, EB Games still has some up for pre-order.