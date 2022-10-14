Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s second DLC wave is out now
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a very good (and very big) game, and over the next year or so it’s getting even better (and bigger). The first post-launch wave of DLC is now available.
Wave 2 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s DLC is available now, adding a new hero, the robotic-looking Ino (not Iono, that’s… someone different), a few new quests, a couple outfits and accessories, and the fan-favourite Challenge Battle mode. The 1.2.0 update accompanying the DLC drop also fixes a few bugs and issues with the game, which you can read about in the patch notes below.
Wave 3 of the DLC is due sometime before the end of April next year and brings a few more challenge battles and a new hero and accompanying quests, while the fourth and final wave brings a whole new story scenario similar to Torna: The Golden Country and is due before the end of next year.
Ver. 1.2.0 (Released October 13, 2022)
Game Spec: Additions and Changes
- Added function to receive Expansion Pass 2.
- The availability of “Soyprimo Sauce” was previously restricted outside of the progress of a certain quest, so now the City Caravan shop located in the City will sell Soyprimo Sauce.
- Increased the effect time bonus for Fusion Arts using the Flash Fencer’s “Acceleration” Art.
Fixes
- Fixed Collectopedia items “Gogol Dalm”, and “Gogol Olipple”, previously unavailable in Ver. 1.1.1, so that they can now be acquired.
- Fixed an issue in which a character’s audio of falling in battle would play over the sound of them falling down before the screen faded to black.
- Fixed additional issues to improve the gameplay experience.