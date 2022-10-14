Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s second DLC wave is out now

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a very good (and very big) game, and over the next year or so it’s getting even better (and bigger). The first post-launch wave of DLC is now available.

Wave 2 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s DLC is available now, adding a new hero, the robotic-looking Ino (not Iono, that’s… someone different), a few new quests, a couple outfits and accessories, and the fan-favourite Challenge Battle mode. The 1.2.0 update accompanying the DLC drop also fixes a few bugs and issues with the game, which you can read about in the patch notes below.

Wave 3 of the DLC is due sometime before the end of April next year and brings a few more challenge battles and a new hero and accompanying quests, while the fourth and final wave brings a whole new story scenario similar to Torna: The Golden Country and is due before the end of next year.

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released October 13, 2022)

Game Spec: Additions and Changes

Added function to receive Expansion Pass 2.

The availability of “Soyprimo Sauce” was previously restricted outside of the progress of a certain quest, so now the City Caravan shop located in the City will sell Soyprimo Sauce.

Increased the effect time bonus for Fusion Arts using the Flash Fencer’s “Acceleration” Art.

Fixes