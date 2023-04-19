Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s big story expansion is out next week

When it rains, it pours. Right off the back of the announcement of new Mega Drive games for Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo has announced a release date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s big story expansion — next week, on the 25th of April.

The expansion is Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s fourth and final wave of DLC, and is subtitled Future Redeemed. That’s quite similar a name to Future Connected, Xenoblade Chronicles Remastered’s additional episode. Wonder what that means.

As we saw in the last trailer for this expansion, Future Redeemed will see the return of Shulk and Rex, the protagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles and its sequel, respectively. They’re much older now, and much wiser, and seem to have plenty of fancy new abilities to boot.

You’ll get to play as Shulk and Rex in combat, as well as Matthew, who seems to be related to Noah in some way, and a bunch of new characters who all seem to have some connection to previous characters from various games. So far it looks like there’ll be six playable characters, just like Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but you never know what Xenoblade is going to pull out of its magical hat.

By the looks of it, you’ll want to finish all three Xenoblade games before jumping into this DLC, so why not check out our reviews for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 before making the plunge. Spoiler alert: they’re all great.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming expansion below.