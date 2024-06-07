The Thing: Remastered is a thing, coming to Switch this year

Nightdive Studios has announced that The Thing, a complete remaster of the early 2000s survival horror game that originally released on the PS2 and Xbox and based on the 1982 John Carpenter movie of the same name.

This remastered version of the game will bring Nightdive’s touch to the game with updated textures, lighting and more. We’re sure to learn more about this one as a release date approaches, which is still to be announced.

– Return to U.S. Outpost #31 – Continue the story of The Thing and face off against terrifying monsters, from scuttling head-spiders and human-like walkers to gigantic multi-tentacled level bosses.

– Who Goes There? – Command a squad of up to four NPCs from Soldier, Medic, and Engineer character classes through the game’s 11 frightening levels.

– The Warmest Place to Hide – Someone in your squad may not be who they appear to be. The shape-shifting alien hides inside an imitation, so keep a watchful eye.

– Don’t Lose It – Gain the trust of your squad members and minimize their fear levels lest they become defiant or, worse, succumb to paranoia.

– Ultimate Alien Terror – Upgraded models, textures, and animations hand-crafted by Nightdive, plus enhanced lighting and atmospheric effects.

– Stunning Visuals – Up to 4K 120 frames per second visuals on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

– Checkmate – Trophies and Achievements on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.