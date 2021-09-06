EB Games has quietly changed their Nintendo Switch OLED trade in deal – Update: EB Responds

Update 7/1: This morning EB Games has responded to our story, there’s some good news. All preorders for the Nintendo Switch OLED placed up until COB Wednesday September 1st will be eligible for the original promotion. You’ll still get your OLED for $299 with a Switch, and $399 with a Switch Lite. Everyone else, gets the below.

Original Story: While selling your older hardware will always usually result in a better result, the EB Games trade-in deals for new consoles are convenient and typically somewhat fair. However, today EB Games has altered its Nintendo Switch OLED trade-in deal to make it worse.

When it was announced initially, you could trade in your older Nintendo Switch console and get an OLED console for $299. Today, the deal has changed; you’ll need to trade in your console and two extra games.

This means unless you’ve already traded in your console and got the credit, come October 8th, when the OLED model launches, it looks like you’ll have to fork over two games as well.

Here’s the original tweet announcing the deal back in July;

JUST ANNOUNCED: Nintendo Switch OLED Model, coming 8 October!



Preorder Now: https://t.co/sln2hXAT15 pic.twitter.com/R90UUOz8g5 — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) July 6, 2021

And here’s the offer as it stands today, September 6th on the EB Games website.

We’ll reach out to EB Games to see if those who preordered before the deal are grandfathered into the old deal or will have to provide the extra games.

