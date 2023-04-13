780
The final Tears of the Kingdom trailer raises many questions

by Daniel VuckovicApril 13, 2023

The final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was live-streamed last night and oh we’ve got so many questions.

The nearly four-minute trailer shows off a lot, and most of it is not shown for very long.

In the trailer, we see the return of Ganondorf, something rising out of the desert, new bubble mechanics, a race of characters we’ve not seen before, some of the game’s story cutscenes, rockets, jump pads and what could be dungeons and underground areas. The Champions are also back and there looks like there’s a time-traveling Zelda. 🥵

We’ve got under a month to pick it all apart, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released on May 12th.

