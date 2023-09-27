Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bundle pack with DLC coming on November 3rd

Advertisement

Nintendo has announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC will be bundled; they’re due on November 3rd. This isn’t anything new; Sword and Shield had a similar bundle; however, there’s one difference between the two.

The Scarlet and Violet bundle pack won’t have the DLC on the card. It releases in November, and the second part of the expansion pass releases sometime after. There’s no way it is possible this time around. You’ll have to download both parts of the DLC separately.

The Pokémon Sword and Shield bundle packs quickly sold out, but maybe they won’t this time without the DLC on the card.

We’ll update this story when preorders are available.