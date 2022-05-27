661
0

Pinball, Congo’s Caper, and Rival Turf! added to Nintendo Switch Online NES and SNES apps

by Oliver BrandtMay 27, 2022

Nintendo has once again added new games to its NES and SNES apps available to Nintendo Switch Online members.

For the NES, you’ll be able to play Nintendo’s Pinball, which was a launch game for the NES in the US, and for the SNES you’ll get Congo’s Caper, a platformer from Data East, and Rival Turf!, a beat-em-up from Jaleco. All are available to play for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers right now by updating the NES and SNES apps to versions 6.2.0 and 3.2.0, respectively.

Japan, on the other hand, gets Umihara Kawase in place of Congo’s Caper, so it definitely might be worth downloading the Japanese version of the app if you have a JP region account.

Nintendo seems to be releasing these games in somewhat of a regular cadence these days, after 2021 brought us inconsistent and rare updates to the service. It remains to be seen what else will make the jump to the service, or how much life it still has in it.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
20%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
20%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
20%
Disappointing!
40%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
NES Online, Nintendo Switch Online, SNES Online
, ,
About The Author
Oliver Brandt
Deputy Editor, sometimes-reviewer, and Oxford comma advocate. If something's published on Vooks, there's a good chance I looked over it first. I spend way too much on games and use way too many em dashes.

You must log in to post a comment