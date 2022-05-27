Pinball, Congo’s Caper, and Rival Turf! added to Nintendo Switch Online NES and SNES apps

Nintendo has once again added new games to its NES and SNES apps available to Nintendo Switch Online members.

For the NES, you’ll be able to play Nintendo’s Pinball, which was a launch game for the NES in the US, and for the SNES you’ll get Congo’s Caper, a platformer from Data East, and Rival Turf!, a beat-em-up from Jaleco. All are available to play for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers right now by updating the NES and SNES apps to versions 6.2.0 and 3.2.0, respectively.

Japan, on the other hand, gets Umihara Kawase in place of Congo’s Caper, so it definitely might be worth downloading the Japanese version of the app if you have a JP region account.

Nintendo seems to be releasing these games in somewhat of a regular cadence these days, after 2021 brought us inconsistent and rare updates to the service. It remains to be seen what else will make the jump to the service, or how much life it still has in it.