Part one of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC out September 13th, Mew and Mewtwo events announced

During last night’s Pokémon Presents we got another great look at the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero. The DLC is coming in two parts, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

The release date for part one, The Teal Mask was announced as September 13th. The DLC is available to preorder here or here. The second part is still set for Summer 2023 (later this year).

In Part 1: The Teal Mask, players take a school trip to the land of Kitakami, where they join an outdoors study program held jointly between their academy and another school. Players can look forward to meeting Pokémon not found in the Paldea region while unearthing the mysteries behind an old Kitakami folktale.

Along with showing off the new area you’ll be exploring several new Pokémon, including new Paradox Pokémon and evolutions of others. From the top left and going clockwise we have Iron Crown, Raging Bolt, Dipplin, an evolution Applin, and Archaludon an evolution of Duraludon.

There is also a new Mew and Mewtwo event kicking off in the game. You can claim a Mew right now by redeeming the code below. There will be a different Tera Type for everyone. Be sure to claim Mew before September 18th.

From September 1st to the 17th there will be a Mewtwo Tera Raid in the game as well, better get training for that one.