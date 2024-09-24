New Super Mario Party Jamboree trailer reveals Free Roam single-player mode and more

Advertisement

A new overview trailer for Super Mario Party Jamboree has dropped, currently only available in Japanese. However, we’ve managed to pick out some new information about the game, including a new single-player adventure mode where you can freely move around the board, complete quests for NPCs, play mini-games, and collect mini stars.

There’s also another mode that can be played by two players, called Patapata (Koopa Paratroopa) Adventure. In this mode, you hold a Joy-Con in each hand and wave your arms up and down as if flying. The player who collects the most Para-Biddybuds wins.

Other new modes include a rhythm-based cooking game and a mode where up to four players can cooperate together to solve a ball-based puzzle.

For those seeking a more challenging Mario Party experience, there’s now an option to play with Championship Rules. In this mode, the game is limited to 12 turns, there is only one bonus star at the end of the game (which is announced before the game starts), you begin with one item, and stores do not restock items once sold out. This mode can be played both locally and online.

Note that some of these names may not be the final English names, as we’ve translated them from the Japanese trailer. We should have the English version of the trailer later this week, if history is anything to go by.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is out on Thursday, October 17th, 2024.