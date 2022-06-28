Mega Man Battle Network is back over two Legacy Collections coming in 2023

After successful hits with collections for Mega Man, Mega Man X, and Mega Man Zero/ZX, Capcom is finally bringing the best Mega Man games to Switch (don’t fight me on this).

During the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, Nintendo and Capcom announced that Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will bring all 10 Mega Man Battle Network games to Switch across two collections. The Battle Network games are spinoff games that ditch the run-and-gun gameplay of classic Mega Man and replace it with story-driven, tactical RPG gameplay. In these games, which originally launched on the GBA, you play as a young child, Lan, whose world is threatened by the evil internet organisation WWW (it’s a bit on the nose). By unleashing MegaMan.EXE, a program that lives inside Lan’s PDA, the two hope to defeat WWW and bring peace to the world.

The new collections features all ten Gameboy Advance games.

Mega Man Battle Network Collection will release on the Nintendo Switch in 2023 available as Volume 1 and Volume 2. Australian pricing is not yet known, but we’ll update this article with details when they become available. In the meantime, you can watch the announcement trailer below.