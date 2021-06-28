Mario Golf: Super Rush, Review

Mario Golf has been missing from Nintendo’s home consoles since the GameCube. We’ve had portable iterations since, and some of these portable iterations have also been the only games with an RPG or story mode attached. So with Nintendo’s hybrid console, Mario Golf Super Rush promises a mix of the multiplayer fun of previous home console versions and the first time you’ll be able to play a Mario Golf adventure on the TV. On paper, it sounds good, but Mario Golf Super Rush is let down by bizarre design decisions, limitations and sometimes it’s just not very fun.

Because we’ve not seen Mario Golf in a while, Nintendo and Camelot have smashed the ideas button and filled Super Rush with many new ways to play golf both by yourself and with friends. We’ve also got the addition of motion controls, the first for the series.

Speed Golf is the “basis” for all the new modes in the game. Forget a leisurely relaxing round of golf where you stand around and banter with mates, take your shots one at a time and replace it all with chaos. Speed Golf sees everyone tee off simultaneously and then make a mad dash for their ball and screw whoever gets in your way. That’s right, no more warping to your next shot. You’ve got to leg it. The game then scores you by how many strokes you take plus the time you took. Rounds take on more of Mario Kart vibe where a single event can change the outcome, miss a putt-in, and it could all be over.

Battle Golf takes the Speed Golf formula, whacks a pretty neon sign on it, and turns the volume up. Battle Mode is Speed Golf, but all the holes are in one arena filled with obstacles. You then can make holes in any order, and the first person to finish three holes is the winner. Both of these modes are feature the new mechanic for moving from shot to shot. You can walk, dash, or there’s a Special Dash that all take from your stamina gauge. The problem is that these modes are meant to be about speed, but the stamina gauge is continually running out, even the faster characters don’t last long. You’ll spend your time managing the gauge so you don’t slow down to a waddle. Want to carry more clubs as well? You’re even slower. It’s just a bit counter-intuitive.

Every character has a Special Dash as well, which consumes a chunk of the stamina gauge. Wario rocket-farting as he flies through the sky is worthy of a mention alone. The problem with these dashes is they can’t be cancelled, you’ll often fly (or fart) past your ball, or the game won’t register that you’re at the ball, and you’ll waste precious seconds waiting to “stop”. The game’s movement and traversal aren’t great either; you’ll fall off edges, won’t be able to run up slopes but have to bunny-hop to get up.

All of these annoyances culminate in the game’s Adventure Mode. Since there hasn’t been an Adventure Mode or story in a Mario Golf game since the Game Boy Advance – people have been clamouring for it for years. Now for the first time on a home console, we’ve got it – and boy, it’s got a few problems.

Adventure Mode starts like a classical RPG; your Mii is awoken to join the ranks of the Mario Golf greats. The story is very light on detail, and while there’s a bunch of NPCs to talk to, you’ll be sticking primarily to following the little red arrow. There’s not much else to do aside from that – it’s a walkthrough (and you’ll be walking a lot) through all the modes Super Rush has to offer.

The game throws a different mode at you constantly; one minute you’re doing Speed Golf, then some standard golf – and then just once – a full 18 holes of golf. It’s all over the place, and each time you play, you’re bound by the rules of that mode and some other constant. You’ll have a shot limit or time limit per three holes, and until you unlock more shot types and power up your Mii, it can get frustrating. The worst offender is the Golf XC (Cross Country) mode thrown at you within the first hour, a multi-level course with rocky edges, and you’ve got to get a ball in every hole in 40 strokes (in any order). Because you’re yet to unlock the lob shot, you have to use little tornadoes that litter to the course to get vertical – which don’t work all the time. You hit your ball up thinking it’ll fly, and it plops back right under the tornado again, and you’ve got to use two shots to move around and try again. Why this course is at the start of the game is just simply puzzling. It’s just one example of the crazy pacing issues this story has, and by the time you’re kitted out, it’s all over. Your Mii is then the most powerful golfer in the game, and you’ll probably get punched in the arm if you choose it for local multiplayer.

The story does have its positives, it’s not all frustrating, but once it’s done, you’ll be happy it’s over – maybe it’s a good thing there’s no reason to go back to it. Oh, and talk to the toads who look like they’re selling hats because the game doesn’t tell you this, but you can buy gear to help you play better. You don’t just collect coins for fun.

One other significant new addition to the game is the new swing mechanic replacing the old “three clicks” method used in games previously. You set your power with one click in the new way, and then the second click selects the accuracy. This is shown in the “funnel” with markers toward the top. An unfavourable lie will mean the funnel is wider, and your shot will more likely go awry. You can still change your shots angle and even set in curves using the stick to change the angle as the meter is moving. It’s a slight adjustment and will only take a few rounds for veterans to adapt. Motion controls work on the same meter, and it’s Wii Sports movement. Hold down a button and swing – it works, but the game is almost too complicated now for it. You won’t be playing Speed Golf with it, and the more elaborate courses don’t suit motion controls.

While before release, I think everyone was happy to see Adventure Mode back, its addition has possibly come at the sacrifice of so many other things. Super Rush is barebones in content. There are fewer courses than the last game, and there are no real single-player modes outside the adventure that isn’t just “golf”. There’s no tournament or cup system to play through. There’s a score attack or time attack, but it’s not against anyone – just yourself. It would have nice to have some online leaderboards, speaking of online…

All modes can be played online or via local wireless. It is nice that two people can play on the same console against others – sometimes that’s missing, so it’s good to see here. Once connected online, you can play with random people or friends by creating a room. You can search for a room with different filters, so if you’re itching for Speed Golf, you’ve got it. Once a room is filled with up to four people, you can then get started. Unless your host never starts the game or drops out, and you’re back to waiting. This is something matchmaking would have solved.

As usual, with friends is probably the best way to play. This rule goes for the game as a whole; Speed Golf and Battle Golf, while fun, are way more fun to play with actual people, whether on the couch or online. The CPU players, to put up inelegantly – are dumb. They miss simple shots, and waiting for them to finish enough is painful enough already. It’s also sad to see that Super Rush is missing the online tournaments from World Tour. These allowed players to set up tournaments and have people play them at their convenience. It was a great way to play with a community without being all online at the same time. Also missing from World Tour are leaderboards, making the Score and Time attack modes even more pointless.

Some of the game’s shortcomings could be addressed in future updates; we do know more characters and courses are coming – but at the moment – it all feels a bit light on content.

Mario Golf Super Rush lives up to its title; everything feels a little uncooked and rushed. The Adventure Mode is meant to be the tentpole feature, but I just wanted it to be over and have everything unlocked. The new modes, Speed Golf and Battle Golf, are fun with real people, as is the rest of the game.

Super Rush is fun with a group of friends, either in person or online, but lacking for everyone else. the game has some fun ideas but fails to sink the putt on so many others.

Rating: 3.5/5