Free Mario Golf: Super Rush update out tomorrow with Toadette, New Donk City & motion improvements

Update: Patch notes are now below.

The promised free updates for Mario Golf: Super Rush are arriving – tomorrow – sometime. The first update adds a new Ranked Mode for online, Toadette joins the crew. There’s also a new course New Donk City and improvements to motion controls.

Ranked Mode finally adds matchmaking to the online modes, before you would have to join a room of people that may or may not be what rules you like. Now you can find a group to play against, and the better you play, the more your rank goes up. If you unlock A- rank, you’ll get a reward which is to be able to select what colour Yoshi you can play as.

Toadette and New Donk City are two of the first pieces of content added to the game. Check it out in the footage below.

🏌️ Fore! #MarioGolf: Super Rush scores a free update tomorrow.



✔️ New mode: Ranked Match

✔️ New character: Toadette

✔️ New course: New Donk City

✔️ Improved motion controls



Look forward to more updates later this year! pic.twitter.com/8x8csgpjM9 — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) August 5, 2021

Nintendo also says they’ve made changes to the motion controls, it should be “easier to play”. We won’t have long to wait to find out how exactly, the update is out tomorrow.