New Mario Golf: Super Rush trailer shows new Battle Golf mode and more

Mario Golf: Super Rush is just over a month away now, and Nintendo has given us the first look at the game since it was revealed in the last Nintendo Direct.

The trailer runs through all the modes we’ve seen before and one new one. It also runs through how Mario Golf works and shows off some of the single-player Golf Adventure mode features.

There’s new information on how the “everyone shoots at once and legs it” Speed Golf mode and another new mode based on it. Battle Golf is like Speed Golf, but instead of playing through individual courses, you play on one arena and the player with the most holes completed at the end. It’s almost Mario Golf Battle Royale.

Some playable characters were also revealed with the usual crew joined by Pauline, Chargin’ Chuck, and King Bob-omb. Each of the characters their own abilities and a special move as well.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is out June 25th, we’ve got our bargain guide here keeping track of where to get it cheap. Check out the real golf ball preorder bonus JB Hi-Fi has!