Aussie Bargain Roundup: Mario Golf Super Rush

by Daniel VuckovicApril 20, 2021

We’re still two months out from this one, but we’re starting to see some preorder bonuses – so it’s time to think about Mario Golf Super Rush.

Mario Golf Super Rush features an all new story mode, new multiplayer modes including Speed Golf and you can play with button or motion controls. It’s out on June 25th.

Amazon.com.au

  •  Mario Golf: Super Rush – $68 – Link

Big W

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush – $69 – Link

EB Games

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush – $79.95 – Link
    • Preorder now to get a Mario Golf Keychain (while stocks last)

eShop

Gamesmen 

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush – $68 – Link

Harvey Norman 

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush – $69 – Link

Mighty Ape

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush – $69 – Link

Target

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush – $69Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

