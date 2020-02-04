It’s time to get Moving Out on April 28th
The release date for Moving Out has finally be announced and the moving date is April 28th. Australian Studio SMG Studio is behind the game, best known perhaps for Death Squared, DevM is also working on and the game will be published by Team 17.
Moving Out brings the joy of moving to life with a “couch” co-op game as you move the residents of Packmore out of their homes with the help of your friends.
The game will feature a huge level of character customisation, assists modes to make the game easier if needed. There’s also a bunch of accessibility options include a scaleable user interface, a dyslexia-friendly mode and more.
Moving Out is out on April 28th on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.
Grab a friend (or up to three) and jump into some multiplayer removals fun in Moving Out – once we fish the mattress out of the pool, that is. The town of Packmore awaits, and its inhabitants need to move ASAP. Luckily for them, the friendly Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technicians (F.A.R.Ts) from the newly established ‘Smooth Moves’ removal company are eager to help and participate in the back-breaking labour.
Featuring a wide range of inclusive character customisation options ranging from hijabs to glasses and wheelchairs, players are able to truly live out their furniture removal dreams in a style that perfectly represents them. For players who would just like an extra helping hand, there are options to ensure everybody can enjoy the game equally. A wide variety of accessibility features are open for use, including but not limited to; increased time limits, dyslexia-friendly text, keyboard rebinding on PC, the ability to skip levels and a sliding scale for the user interface size.
Features
– Couch co-op. Players can either take on Moving Out solo or enlist the help of up to three friends as they figure out the quickest way to get a fridge to the bottom of a five-storey building without breaking it.
– Location, location, location. No move is too big, too small, or too weird. Work through sleepy suburbs, frenzied farms, haunted houses and even head into space to keep customers happy!
– Physics. Need to get a large item of furniture down some steps? Gravity is a F.A.R.T’s best friend. Glass door in the way? Smash right through it. Throwing things over railings will always be quicker than carrying them the long way around.
– Character Customisation. Choose from a roster of movers from humans to anthropomorphic animals and appliances that can be tailored to suit the job at hand.
– Assist Mode. Increased time limits, skippable levels and removal of dangers are just some of the options available in assist mode.
– Accessibility Options. Dyslexia-friendly text, scalable user interface, and remappable keyboard controls make the Moving Out experience as inclusive as possible.
