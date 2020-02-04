It’s time to get Moving Out on April 28th

The release date for Moving Out has finally be announced and the moving date is April 28th. Australian Studio SMG Studio is behind the game, best known perhaps for Death Squared, DevM is also working on and the game will be published by Team 17.

Moving Out brings the joy of moving to life with a “couch” co-op game as you move the residents of Packmore out of their homes with the help of your friends.

The game will feature a huge level of character customisation, assists modes to make the game easier if needed. There’s also a bunch of accessibility options include a scaleable user interface, a dyslexia-friendly mode and more.

Moving Out is out on April 28th on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.