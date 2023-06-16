144
0

Moving Out 2 is moving in on August 15th

by Daniel VuckovicJune 16, 2023
Advertisement

SMG Studio and Team17 Digital have announced the release date for the upcoming Moving Out 2. Set directly after the original game, Moving Out 2 sees the Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technicians (F.A.R.Ts) move out into the multiverse.

Moving Out 2 features cross-play enabled online co-op, and of course local co-op as well. There’s accessibility options with Assist Mode and the game is coming to both the eShop and physically in stores.

Moving Out 2 is out on August 21st on the Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One consoles.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Moving Out
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment