Moving Out 2 is moving in on August 15th

SMG Studio and Team17 Digital have announced the release date for the upcoming Moving Out 2. Set directly after the original game, Moving Out 2 sees the Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technicians (F.A.R.Ts) move out into the multiverse.

Moving Out 2 features cross-play enabled online co-op, and of course local co-op as well. There’s accessibility options with Assist Mode and the game is coming to both the eShop and physically in stores.

Moving Out 2 is out on August 21st on the Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One consoles.