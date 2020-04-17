Competition: Three copies of Moving Out on Switch to giveaway!

We’re not allowed to move anywhere right now, but on April 28th we’ll be able to be Moving Out.

Moving Out is the newest game from Australian development team SMG Studio. They’ve brought us the brilliant Death Squared (and others!) in the past and their newest game is possibly their biggest yet. Thanks to Five Star Games who is distributing the game here in Australia we’ve got three physical copies of the game to give away.

Moving Out brings the joy of moving to life with a “couch” co-op game as you move the residents of Packmore out of their homes with the help of your friends.

The game features a huge level of character customisation, assist modes to make the game easier if needed. There’s also a bunch of accessibility options include a scaleable user interface, a dyslexia-friendly mode and more.

There’s a demo out now on the eShop as well so you can try it out now.

But if you want the full thing, we’ve got three copies to give away.

To enter, all you need to do is answer the question below, and if you want more entries share the competition with a friend. Simples!

Moving Out – Competition



You’ve got until April 27th to enter!