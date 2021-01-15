Move in with Moving Out’s new free update
Our Australian game of the year for 2020, Moving Out is getting a free update which reverses the game and see you move into homes. Twelve levels from the game will be flipped into reverse and you’ll now have to work with friends to move the furniture out of the van and back into the house.
The game’s also adding a new ‘auto snap’ option that makes placing furniture easier, there’s also new shirts for the characters and dance moves.
The update is said to be ‘coming soon’ but is entirely free.
