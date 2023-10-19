227
0

Final new tracks added to F-Zero 99, but updates will continue

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 19, 2023
Since its release for Nintendo Switch Online members last month, the content coming to F-Zero 99 has been thick and fast. New tracks have been added, with the final ones Mute City III, Red Canyon II, and Fire Field added today.

Nintendo now says this is the last addition of new tracks, but “additional updates” to the game will continue.

How you taken the #1 yet in F-Zero 99 yet?

