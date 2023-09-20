Exclusive 2D Mario Nintendo Switch Online missions for Aussies start next week

Advertisement

You might have heard a new Super Mario Bros. game is on the way. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is out on October 20th, and for (possibly?) the first time, we’ve got exclusive Nintendo Switch Online missions to complete to help celebrate its launch.

Starting next week on September 25th and running every week until October 22nd, there will be exclusive to Australia and New Zealand missions for Nintendo Switch Online members. These missions will take place in various 2D Mario games from the past, all of which are part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

By completing these missions, you’ll earn Platinum Points. Hopefully, we see some new Mario goods in My Nintendo Store to spend them on. Nintendo’s website has more details, but the Nintendo Switch Online menu on the Switch home screen will also have them.