Bargain Roundup: All the Nintendo Switch deals in EB Games’ 2021 Christmas Sale

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 2, 2021

EB Games’ Christmas Sale kicks off a little early this year, with Mariah on the way you gotta be prepared.

Like usual there’s a mix of things that kind of already cheaper everywhere else and then the actual bargains.

To get you started how about Cadence of Hyrule for $28, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster for $47, Immortals Fenyx Rising for $35, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 for $25.

Then there’s both Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Ori and the Blind Forest almost half price for $36 each, Bravely Default II and Fire Emblem: Three Houses for $57, 51 Worldwide Games and Cruis’n Blast for $47.

There’s a lot there, including a bunch of accessories, so scroll away and you might find something for you.

Tip: Try and bundle as much together as possible as EB Games’ shipping can be a bit expensive (that’s if it’s not instore). Also, check Amazon they’re matching most of these prices if they have stock. 

WasSale Price
Play Compact Play Stand For Nintendo Switch Switch Lite$17.95$5.00
Nintendo Switch Joy Con Armour Guards$14.95$5.00
9 Monkeys Of Shaolin$9.95$5.00
Pokemon Controller Gear Scorbunny Nintendo Switch Decal$34.95$9.00
Crypt Of The Necrodancer$29.95$9.00
Lizard Skins Dsp Controller Grip For Nintendo Switch Joy Con Emerald Green$24.95$9.00
Nintendo Switch Starter Kit Pokeball$39.95$9.00
Pokemon Controller Gear Grooky Nintendo Switch Decal$34.95$9.00
Pokemon Controller Gear Sobble Nintendo Switch Decal$34.95$9.00
Nintendo Switch Protective Case Overwatch$29.95$9.00
Nintendo Switch Lite Legend Of Zelda Links Awakening Slim Case$27.95$9.00
Lizard Skins Dsp Controller Grip For Nintendo Switch Joy Con Crimson Red$24.95$9.00
Animal Crossing Controller Gear Ripe Pick Nintendo Switch Decal$34.95$9.00
Nintendo Switch The Legend Of Zelda Retro Skin Screen Protector Set$34.95$9.00
Sports Party$19.95$9.00
Two Point Hospital$29.95$9.00
Ancestors Legacy Day One Edition$19.95$9.00
Nintendo Switch Compact Metal Stand$34.95$9.00
Nintendo Switch Compact Metal Stand Zelda Breath Of The Wild$34.95$9.00
Powerwave High Powered Car Charger For Nintendo Switch$29.95$9.00
Nintendo Switch All In One Travel Case$29.95$9.00
Nintendo Switch Super Mario Brick Breaker Skin$34.95$9.00
Nintendo Switch Mario Odyssey Starter Kit$39.95$9.00
Animal Crossing Controller Gear Timmy Tommy Nintendo Switch Decal$34.95$9.00
Play Switch Stylus Twin Pack$17.95$12.00
Play Nintendo Switch Tempered Glass Screen Protector$17.95$12.00
No Straight Roads$19.95$12.00
Powerwave Slimline Crystal Hard Shell Protective Case For Nintendo Switch$17.95$12.00
Nintendo Switch Blue Light Screen Protective Filter$29.95$15.00
Railway Empire$39.95$15.00
Kontrol Freek Nintendo Switch Eclipse Performance Thumbsticks$29.95$15.00
Nintendo Amiibo Super Smash Bros Terry Character Figure$21.95$15.00
Stealth Headset Stand Black$19.95$15.00
Atrix Nintendo Switch Lite Tempered Glass Screen Protector$17.95$15.00
Nintendo Amiibo Super Smash Bros Byleth Character Figure$21.95$15.00
Atrix Nintendo Switch Tempered Glass Screen Protector$17.95$15.00
Nintendo Amiibo Super Smash Bros Banjo And Kazooie Character Figure$21.95$15.00
Nintendo Switch Mario Wheel Accessory$24.95$15.00
Oddworld Munchs Oddysee$29.95$15.00
Powerwave Switch Joy Con Grips Twin Pack$19.95$15.00
Powerwave Nintendo Switch Car Mount$19.95$15.00
Empire Of Sin Day One Edition$39.95$15.00
Moving Out$29.95$15.00
Nintendo Switch Compact Playstand$27.95$15.00
Hori Nintendo Switch Playstand Pokmon Black Gold Pikachu$27.95$20.00
Hori Nintendo Switch Lite Duraflexi Protector Pokmon Pikachu Friends$29.95$20.00
Play Nintendo Switch 2 In 1 Carry Case Origami Animals$27.90$20.00
Nintendo Switch Joy Con Comfort Grip Animal Crossing$24.95$20.00
Nintendo Switch Joy Con Comfort Grip$22.95$20.00
Pokemon Joy Con Comfort Grip For Nintendo Switch Pikachu$24.95$20.00
Atrix Nintendo Switch All In One Case$29.95$20.00
Nintendo Switch Game Card Case Minecraft Creeper$27.95$20.00
Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings Of Ruin Tsukino Amiibo$29.95$20.00
The Outer Worlds$49.95$20.00
Transformers Battlegrounds$49.95$20.00
Very Very Valet$49.95$20.00
Deadly Premonition 2 A Blessing In Disguise$39.95$20.00
Trollhunters Defenders Of Arcadia$49.95$20.00
Nintendo Switch Joy Con Comfort Grip Red$22.95$20.00
Monopoly For Nintendo Switch$29.95$20.00
Oddworld Strangers Wrath$29.95$20.00
Wwe 2K Battlegrounds$29.95$20.00
Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed$39.95$20.00
Play Nintendo Switch Steering Wheel Twin Pack$24.95$20.00
Worms Rumble$29.95$20.00
Stealth Premium Travel Case Sw 2$24.95$20.00
Bionik Gaming Headset Chat Mixer$49.95$20.00
Nintendo Switch Hori Pro Gaming Earbuds$69.95$20.00
Play Nintendo Switch 2 In 1 Carry Case Rainbow Pastel$27.95$20.00
Play Nintendo Switch 2 In 1 Carry Case Rainbow Scales$27.95$20.00
Nintendo Switch Hard Shell Unicorn Carry Case$29.95$23.00
Professor Rubiks Brain Fitness$39.95$23.00
My Universe My Baby$29.95$23.00
Atrix Nintendo Switch Hard Case$39.95$23.00
The Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild Link Deluxe Slim Travel Case$29.95$23.00
Animal Crossing Tom Nook Deluxe Slim Travel Case$29.95$23.00
Nintendo Switch Game Traveller Deluxe Travel Case$29.95$23.00
Nintendo Mario Deluxe Slim Travel Case$29.95$23.00
Powerwave Switch Joy Con Charging Dock$29.95$23.00
Play Nintendo Switch Wired Controller$39.95$23.00
Kids Gaming Glasses$29.95$23.00
Pdp Joy Con Charging Grip Plus For Nintendo Switch$39.95$28.00
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire$39.95$28.00
Pga Tour 2K21$49.95$28.00
Gaming Glasses$34.95$28.00
Carnival Games$49.95$28.00
Cadence Of Hyrule$44.95$28.00
Borderlands Legendary Collection$49.95$28.00
Truck Logistics Simulator$49.95$28.00
Deluxe Travel Case Elite Edition For Nintendo Switch Switch Lite$34.95$28.00
Nintendo Switch Zelda Game Traveller Deluxe Case Brown$34.95$28.00
Numskull Nintendo Switch Joy Con Steering Wheel$34.95$28.00
The Lego Movie 2 Video Game$39.95$28.00
Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings Of Ruin Razewing Ratha Amiibo$34.95$28.00
Geminose Animal Popstars$49.95$28.00
64Gb Sandisk Nintendo Switch Memory Card$39.95$28.00
Powerwave Media Storage Tower$49.95$28.00
Civilization Vi$49.95$28.00
Nintendo Mario Commuter Case$39.95$28.00
Powerwave Headset Stand$39.95$28.00
Hasbro Game Night$49.95$28.00
Port Royale 4$59.95$28.00
Animal Crossing Tom Nook Commuter Case$39.95$28.00
Bakugan Champions Of Vestroia$39.95$28.00
Rayman Legends Definitive Edition$39.95$28.00
Animal Crossing Game Traveler Deluxe Case For Nintendo Switch$39.95$28.00
Atrix Joy Con Charging Station$39.95$28.00
Paw Patrol On A Roll$39.95$36.00
Blue Fire$59.95$36.00
Disney Classic Games Aladdin And The Lion King$59.95$36.00
Keywe$49.95$36.00
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 The Official Video Game$59.95$36.00
Equestrian Training$59.95$36.00
Spirit Of The North$49.95$36.00
Lego Harry Potter Collection$59.95$36.00
Untitled Goose Game Physical Edition$59.95$36.00
Ori And The Will Of The Wisps$69.95$36.00
Nba 2K21$49.95$36.00
Overcooked 1 2$69.95$36.00
Fantasy Friends Under The Sea$49.95$36.00
Sonic Mania Plus$49.95$36.00
Descenders$69.95$36.00
Just Dance 2021$79.95$36.00
Cygnett Wireless Audio Adapter For Nintendo Switch$59.95$36.00
Lego Dc Super Villains$49.95$36.00
Spongebob Squarepants Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated$49.95$36.00
House Flipper$49.95$36.00
Ultimate Chicken Horse A Neigh Versary Edition$49.95$36.00
Kingdoms Of Amalur Re Reckoning$49.95$36.00
Assassins Creed Rebel Edition$49.95$36.00
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2$59.95$36.00
Lego The Incredibles$49.95$36.00
Monster Harvest$49.95$36.00
30 In 1 Game Collection Vol 1$49.95$36.00
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2$49.95$36.00
Nintendo Amiibo Super Mario 3D World Cat Mario Cat Peach 2 Pack$44.95$36.00
Rune Factory 4$49.95$36.00
Motogp21$49.95$36.00
My Universe Pet Clinic Cats Dogs$49.95$36.00
Cobra Kai$59.95$36.00
Horse Club Adventures$49.95$36.00
Rustler$59.95$36.00
Mortal Kombat 11$49.95$36.00
Alex Kidd In Miracle World Dx$49.95$36.00
Ori And The Blind Forest$69.95$36.00
Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle$59.95$36.00
Greak Memories Of Azur$69.95$36.00
Instant Sports Tennis$49.95$36.00
Paw Patrol Mighty Pups$49.95$36.00
Dr Kawashimas Brain Training For Nintendo Switch$49.95$36.00
Super Mario Horipad Mini For Nintendo Switch$49.95$36.00
Overcooked 2$59.95$36.00
Two Point Hospital Jumbo Edition$59.95$36.00
Kingdom Hearts Melody Of Memory$49.95$36.00
Road 96$49.95$36.00
Assassins Creed Iii Remastered$49.95$36.00
Jumanji The Video Game$49.95$36.00
Lol Surprise Remix We Rule The World$79.95$36.00
Streets Of Rage 4 Anniversary Edition$49.95$36.00
Lego Jurassic World$59.95$36.00
Cris Tales$69.95$47.00
Snowrunner$59.95$47.00
Enhanced Wired Controller For Nintendo Switch Mario White$54.95$47.00
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition$79.95$47.00
Story Of Seasons Pioneers Of Olive Town$79.95$47.00
Paw Patrol Adventure City Calls$69.95$47.00
Stardew Valley$69.95$47.00
Spiritfarer$59.95$47.00
Spirit Luckys Big Adventure$69.95$47.00
Persona 5 Strikers$69.95$47.00
Overcooked All You Can Eat$69.95$47.00
Ghostrunner$59.95$47.00
Hades Special Edition$54.95$47.00
Bendy And The Ink Machine$59.95$47.00
Rig 300Hn Gaming Headset$59.95$47.00
Pdp Faceoff Deluxe Wired Controller For Nintendo Switch Blue Camo$54.95$47.00
Five Nights At Freddys Core Collection$69.95$47.00
R Type Final 2 Inaugural Flight Edition$79.95$47.00
Maneater$59.95$47.00
Disgaea 6 Defiance Of Destiny$89.95$47.00
Nintendo Switch Powera Wired Enhanced Controller Animal Crossing Blue$54.95$47.00
Sonic Forces$59.95$47.00
Story Of Seasons Friends Of Mineral Town$79.95$47.00
Cooking Mama Cookstar$59.95$47.00
The Legend Of Heroes Trails Of Cold Steel Iv Frontline Edition$89.95$47.00
Little Nightmares 2$69.95$47.00
Nintendo Switch Joy Con And Pro Controller Charging Dock$59.95$47.00
Nintendo Switch Deluxe Traveller Case$59.95$47.00
Cruisn Blast$59.95$47.00
Cygnett Chargeup Reserve 18W 10K Portable Grey Power Bank$69.95$47.00
Fire Emblem 30Th Anniversary Edition$59.95$47.00
Destroy All Humans$59.95$47.00
Afl Evolution 2$79.95$47.00
Powera Pokemon Pop Art Enhanced Wired Controller For Nintendo Switch$54.95$47.00
Five Nights At Freddys Help Wanted$59.95$47.00
Shin Megami Tensei Iii Nocturne Hd Remaster$79.95$47.00
Goosebumps Dead Of Night$59.95$47.00
Ys Ix Monstrum Nox Pact Edition$89.95$47.00
Farming Simulator 20$69.95$47.00
Nintendo Switch Goplay Game Traveler Pack$59.95$47.00
Big Rumble Boxing Creed Champions$59.95$47.00
Nintendo Switch Joy Con Charging Stand$49.95$47.00
Powerwave Switch Wireless Keypad$49.95$47.00
Nintendo Switch Pdp Gaming Lvl40 Wired Stereo Headset Colour Block$54.95$47.00
Faceoff Deluxe Audio Wired Controller Red Camo$54.95$47.00
Little Friends Dogs Cats$69.95$47.00
Samurai Warriors 5$89.95$57.00
Kings Bounty Ii Day One Edition$89.95$57.00
Fitness Boxing 2 Rhythm Exercise$69.95$57.00
Harvest Moon One World$69.95$57.00
Fire Emblem Three Houses$79.95$57.00
Power Rangers Battle For The Grid Super Edition$79.95$57.00
Powerwave Premium Switch Leather Pouch$69.95$57.00
8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad Controller G Classic Edition$79.95$57.00
Elder Scrolls V Skyrim$79.95$57.00
Oddworld Collection$79.95$57.00
Bravely Default Ii$79.95$57.00
Paper Mario The Origami King$79.95$57.00
128Gb Sandisk Nintendo Switch Memory Card$69.95$57.00
8Bitdo Pro2 Bluetooth Gamepad Controller Grey Edition$89.95$68.00
Hyrule Warriors Age Of Calamity$79.95$68.00
Pikmin 3 Deluxe$79.95$68.00
Neo The World Ends With You$84.95$68.00
Nba 2K22$89.95$68.00
Astro A40 Mod Kit Green$99.95$77.00
Hori Split Pad Pro Black Controller$99.95$77.00
Astro A50 Mod Kit Black$99.95$77.00
Astro A40 Mod Kit Blue$99.95$77.00
Powerwave Switch Joypad Pair Green Red$89.95$77.00
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini For Nintendo Switch$129.95$98.00
Atrix E Series Pro Black Wireless Headset$139.95$98.00
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe For Nintendo Switch$199.95$148.00
512Gb Sandisk Nintendo Switch Memory Card$219.95$188.00
