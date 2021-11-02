Bargain Roundup: All the Nintendo Switch deals in EB Games’ 2021 Christmas Sale

EB Games’ Christmas Sale kicks off a little early this year, with Mariah on the way you gotta be prepared.

Like usual there’s a mix of things that kind of already cheaper everywhere else and then the actual bargains.

To get you started how about Cadence of Hyrule for $28, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster for $47, Immortals Fenyx Rising for $35, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 for $25.

Then there’s both Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Ori and the Blind Forest almost half price for $36 each, Bravely Default II and Fire Emblem: Three Houses for $57, 51 Worldwide Games and Cruis’n Blast for $47.

There’s a lot there, including a bunch of accessories, so scroll away and you might find something for you.

Tip: Try and bundle as much together as possible as EB Games’ shipping can be a bit expensive (that’s if it’s not instore). Also, check Amazon they’re matching most of these prices if they have stock.