Civilization VII set for February, first gameplay trailer

Advertisement

There wasn’t a whole lot for Nintendo Switch owners during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, but we did get a first look at Civilization VII.

Alongside the game trailer, a live-action trailer was also released featuring the game’s narrator, Gwendoline Christie (Star Wars, Game of Thrones).

The game now has a release date of February 11th, 2025, but Switch owners will miss out on the Deluxe Edition, which will be playable almost a week earlier. The game will also feature cross-progression and cross-play.

“We’re incredibly excited to take players on a new type of journey through history in Sid Meier’s Civilization VII,” stated Ed Beach, Creative Director at Firaxis Games. “With the introduction of revolutionary new features such as Ages, the ability to select leaders and civilisations independently to mix and match gameplay bonuses, a beautiful new art style and more, Sid Meier’s Civilization VIIpromises to be true to our goal of being the ultimate historical strategy game.”