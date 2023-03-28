Tears of the Kindom Limited Edition Nintendo Switch OLED console, Pro Controller revealed

During today’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom presentation, we finally got an in-depth look at the game but also a look at the Limited Edition Tears of the Kindom Nintendo Switch OLED system.

The system features two golden Joy-Con with designs on them. The dock is also themed with a golden Hyrule crest. Like most Nintendo Switch bundles, it does not come with a copy of the game.

Alongside the console, a carry case, and brand new Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller were also announced.

The Limited Edition OLED Console, the Pro Controller and Carrying Case are all released in Australia and New Zealand on May 12th, the same day as the game.

We’ll update this story with local details as soon as they’re made available, as well as where to preorder the console, Pro Controller and Carry Case.