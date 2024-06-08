Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure slides onto Switch on July 25th

Advertisement

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure now has a release date. First announced during the February Nintendo Direct, this game has sliding around the game world that moves with Jenna, the game’s protagonist.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure will hit the Switch only July 25th hitting that original target set by developers Furniture & Mattress.

The game is “breezy RPG” with no inventory or XP to manage, and has all sorts of assist options so you can only get as stuck as you want to me. The story should take about 8-10 hours to get through says the team.