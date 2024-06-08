Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure slides onto Switch on July 25th
Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure now has a release date. First announced during the February Nintendo Direct, this game has sliding around the game world that moves with Jenna, the game’s protagonist.
Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure will hit the Switch only July 25th hitting that original target set by developers Furniture & Mattress.
The game is “breezy RPG” with no inventory or XP to manage, and has all sorts of assist options so you can only get as stuck as you want to me. The story should take about 8-10 hours to get through says the team.
Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure follows the story of Jemma, a small-town misfit on a journey of self-discovery. Venturing out beyond her stiflingly cozy confines, she finds an inspiring world – but also one ruled by fear, and a strange, immovable ‘static’ force. Can she disrupt a culture of stagnation, and find a place to fit into it?
Gameplay takes place on a unique, interconnected ‘grid’ that spans the entire world, snappily uniting movement, exploration, and combat. When Jemma moves, the world moves with her – creating both a playful sense of chaos, and a regular stream of small, thoughtful puzzles that twist and play with the central mechanic.