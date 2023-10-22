329
Wonder no more, the cast of Super Mario Bros. Wonder revealed

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 22, 2023
When we learned in August that Charles Martinet would no longer be the voice of Mario, Luigi and everyone else, he’s voiced before, and once we got over the shock of it. Thoughts turned quickly to who was to replace him.

Nintendo didn’t say at the time, only to say we’d have to wait until the game was out and the credits would reveal all. Dataminers didn’t let that happen, and Kevin Afghani was allowed to tell everyone he was Mario and Luigi in Wonder because almost no one was reporting it correctly. The cast list wasn’t credited to specific roles.

But now that the game is out, almost all of the cast has now revealed who they are. Many long-time roles have been replaced, not just Martinet, and Wonder features a range of new roles.

Here’s everyone so far that’s been confirmed.

New

Kevin Afghani – Mario and Luigi

Mick Wingert – Talking Flowers

Dawn M. Bennett – Nabbit

Caitlyn Elizabeth – Prince Florian

Giselle Fernandez – Princess Daisy

Christine Marie Cabanos – Poplins

Returning

Samantha Kelly – Princess Peach

Kenny James – Bowser

Caety Sagoian – Bowser Jr.

The rest of the voice cast include Luís Barros, Nakyoon Choi, Paolo De Santis, Ewout Eggink, Leandro Hainis, Junji Kitajima, Anton Kobylko, Jérémy Prévost, Ma Bo Qiang, Jan Uplegger, Alan Fernando Velázquez (Latin American Spanish Talking Flowers). All other roles at this point, we’ve not been able to confirm, and most of the above are not in English.

