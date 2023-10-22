Wonder no more, the cast of Super Mario Bros. Wonder revealed

Advertisement

When we learned in August that Charles Martinet would no longer be the voice of Mario, Luigi and everyone else, he’s voiced before, and once we got over the shock of it. Thoughts turned quickly to who was to replace him.

Nintendo didn’t say at the time, only to say we’d have to wait until the game was out and the credits would reveal all. Dataminers didn’t let that happen, and Kevin Afghani was allowed to tell everyone he was Mario and Luigi in Wonder because almost no one was reporting it correctly. The cast list wasn’t credited to specific roles.

But now that the game is out, almost all of the cast has now revealed who they are. Many long-time roles have been replaced, not just Martinet, and Wonder features a range of new roles.

Here’s everyone so far that’s been confirmed.

New

Kevin Afghani – Mario and Luigi

Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom! — Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) October 13, 2023

I cannot begin to express how wonderful all of your reactions have been. I truly wish I could respond to each and every one of you, but I might explode if I tried.



From the bottom of my heart, thank you. — Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) October 15, 2023

Mick Wingert – Talking Flowers

Advertisement

Dawn M. Bennett – Nabbit

I’m happy to officially announce…



💜🤍🖤 I’m the voice of Nabbit in #SuperMarioBrosWonder!!!!! 🖤🤍💜



Thank you so much @NintendoAmerica @Cupofteaprod for having me as this precious gremlin. I can’t believe I voice a playable character in a *Mario* game! Thank you!!! 🥹🎙️✨ pic.twitter.com/iJGvxhJPLL — Dawn M. Bennett (@DawnMBennettVA) October 20, 2023

Caitlyn Elizabeth – Prince Florian

Hear ye, Hear ye, I’m in a Mario game!!



Can’t believe I get to say this, but I’m the voice of Prince Florian in #SuperMarioBrosWonder



Being part of this franchise is a dream come true!! Massive thank you to @Cupofteaprod and @NintendoAmerica for the chance to be in this world! pic.twitter.com/JTnUsDvCUJ Advertisement October 20, 2023

Giselle Fernandez – Princess Daisy

It’s out! Catch me in #SuperMarioBrosWonder as the voice of the coolest princess (what I’m totally not biased) Princess Daisy!



AND YEAH SHE IS PLAYABLE IN THIS ONE! Woo!! 😀 https://t.co/j1KSfUx1fF — GZ Fern/Giselle Fernandez (@GZFernVO) October 20, 2023

Christine Marie Cabanos – Poplins

I’m SO thrilled to announce that you can now hear me as the Poplins, the cute little citizens of the Flower Kingdom, in Super Mario Bros. Wonder! Out today! ✨ Thank you @NintendoAmerica @Cupofteaprod for everything. What a joy and an honor to be a part of this iconic title! 🍄🌟 pic.twitter.com/AMeQuofWEO — Christine M. Cabanos (@christinemcabz) October 20, 2023

Returning

Samantha Kelly – Princess Peach

Kenny James – Bowser

Caety Sagoian – Bowser Jr.

The rest of the voice cast include Luís Barros, Nakyoon Choi, Paolo De Santis, Ewout Eggink, Leandro Hainis, Junji Kitajima, Anton Kobylko, Jérémy Prévost, Ma Bo Qiang, Jan Uplegger, Alan Fernando Velázquez (Latin American Spanish Talking Flowers). All other roles at this point, we’ve not been able to confirm, and most of the above are not in English.