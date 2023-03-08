Wargroove 2 coming to the Switch later this year

Chucklefish has announced that Wargroove is returning with a numbered sequel – Wargroove 2 later this year.

The new game builds on the gameplay of the first with a brand new Roguelike mode called Conquest. There are also new Commanders, and they all now have a new tiered “groove” ability system. The map designer, sharing ability and the ability to build campaigns even with cutscenes are included.

The story picks up three years after the original game with three campaigns interweaving one story.

The game doesn’t have a final release date, just later in 2023 and is coming to the Switch and PC.