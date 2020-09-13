Vookcast #195: Get Ready to Buy Super Mario Bros. Again, For $80



On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke and Paul to discuss Nintendo’s worst-kept 2020 secret–Mario’s 35th anniversary–and break down the good, the bad and the pricey.

With Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity strategically lined up to cap off 2020, we ask ourselves: is this what Nintendo’s banking on carrying the Switch through the holiday shopping period, with two next-gen consoles on the horizon?

What got you most excited out of the Super Mario 35th Anniversary Direct? Are you happy to drop $80 on another Super Mario Bros. re-release? Are you also hoping Tingle will be playable in the new Hyrule Warriors? Join the conversation in our new Vookcast channel at the Vooks Discord!

This week’s music is from 1993’s Super Mario All-Stars for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.