Super Mario 3D All Stars’ axis inverting patch also brings GameCube controller support
Last month Nintendo promised patch for Super Mario 3D All Stars that would bring the option to invert all the controls in all three games.
Today that patch has arrived with a bonus feature – GameCube controller support for Super Mario Sunshine.
Here’s the patch notes.
- Players can now invert the camera controls within all three individual titles.
- Super Mario Sunshine now supports the Nintendo GameCube controller (sold separately). Players can now play this title using the same controls as found in the original GameCube release.
- The Nintendo GameCube controller for Super Mario Sunshine is supported only in TV mode.
- You’ll need the GameCube Controller Adapter (sold separately) to use this controller with your Nintendo Switch system. Information on connecting this adapter and controller can be found here.
- The Nintendo Switch Lite system does not support this controller option.
- All button displays within Super Mario Sunshine will not reflect the Nintendo GameCube controller.
- Other general fixes have been applied to improve overall gameplay across all three titles.
