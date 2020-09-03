Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary celebration
Nintendo’s announced a bunch of products for its celebration of Super Mario Bros.’ 35th anniversary, and retailers have started taking preorders for most of it.
Pricing is pretty consistent across the board here, but those interested in the limited release of Super Mario 3D All Stars can pick up a bargain at JB Hi-Fi, at $69 instead of the usual $79.95. Nice.
This article will be updated over time.
Amazon
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $69.00– Link
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario) – $133.85– Link
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi) – $112.47 – Link Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros – $71.47 – Link
EB Games
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $79.95 – Link
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $79.95 – Link
- Cat Mario and Cat Peach 2-pack amiibo – $44.95 – Link
Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. – $79.95 – Link
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario) – $149.95 – Link
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi) – $149.95 – Link
eShop
- Super Mario 3D All Stars – $79.95 – Link
- Use this game with the eShop voucher program to get it for $67.50.
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $79.95 – Link
- Use this game with the eShop voucher program to get it for $67.50.
Gamesmen
- Super Mario 3D All Stars – $79.95 – Link
- Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. – $79.95 – Link
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario) – $149.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Super Mario 3D All Stars – $69 – Link
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $79 – Link
- Cat Mario and Cat Peach 2-pack amiibo – $44 – Link
- Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. – $79 – Link
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario) – $149 – Link
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi) – $149 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
E-shop voucher can be used for All Stars making it $67.50.
Looks like 3D All Stars on Amazon is sold out? Says unavailable for me.
Looks like it! We’ll keep an eye on it.
It was the incorrect price, they took it down because of the error.
These look suspiciously like ex-GST cost-prices. Oops?
Just got my orders in just in time 👍
I ordered off Amazon before they fixed the prices. It seems they may of put the wrong prices up.
Mario 3D world is up on Amazon for $71.47
Game and Watch is outta stock at gamesmen btw. Or it’s the wrong link here.