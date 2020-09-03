3453
9

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary celebration

by Oliver BrandtSeptember 4, 2020

Nintendo’s announced a bunch of products for its celebration of Super Mario Bros.’ 35th anniversary, and retailers have started taking preorders for most of it.

Pricing is pretty consistent across the board here, but those interested in the limited release of Super Mario 3D All Stars can pick up a bargain at JB Hi-Fi, at $69 instead of the usual $79.95. Nice.

This article will be updated over time.

Amazon

  • Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $69.00Link
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario) – $133.85Link
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi) – $112.47Link
  • Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros – $71.47Link

EB Games

  • Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $79.95Link
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $79.95Link
  • Cat Mario and Cat Peach 2-pack amiibo – $44.95Link
  • Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. – $79.95Link
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario) – $149.95Link
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi) – $149.95Link

eShop

Gamesmen

  • Super Mario 3D All Stars – $79.95Link
  • Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. – $79.95Link
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario) – $149.95Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Super Mario 3D All Stars – $69Link
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $79 Link
  • Cat Mario and Cat Peach 2-pack amiibo – $44 Link
  • Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. – $79Link
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario) – $149 Link
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi) – $149Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
67%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
8%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
25%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup
About The Author
Oliver Brandt
News Editor, sometimes-reviewer, and Oxford comma advocate. If something's published on Vooks, there's a good chance I looked over it first. I spend way too much on games and use way too many em dashes.
9 Comments
Leave a response

Leave a Response