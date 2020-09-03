Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary celebration

Nintendo’s announced a bunch of products for its celebration of Super Mario Bros.’ 35th anniversary, and retailers have started taking preorders for most of it.

Pricing is pretty consistent across the board here, but those interested in the limited release of Super Mario 3D All Stars can pick up a bargain at JB Hi-Fi, at $69 instead of the usual $79.95. Nice.

This article will be updated over time.

Amazon

Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $69.00 – Link

– Link Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario) – $133.85 – Link

– Link Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi) – $112.47 – Link

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros – $71.47 – Link

EB Games

Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $79.95 – Link

– Link Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $79.95 – Link

– Link Cat Mario and Cat Peach 2-pack amiibo – $44.95 – Link

– Link Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. – $79.95 – Link

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario) – $149.95 – Link

– Link Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi) – $149.95 – Link

eShop

Super Mario 3D All Stars – $79.95 – Link Use this game with the eShop voucher program to get it for $67.50 .

– Link Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $79.95 – Link Use this game with the eShop voucher program to get it for $67.50 .

– Link

Gamesmen

Super Mario 3D All Stars – $79.95 – Link

– Link Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. – $79.95 – Link

– Link Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario) – $149.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Super Mario 3D All Stars – $69 – Link

– Link Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $79 – Link

– Link Cat Mario and Cat Peach 2-pack amiibo – $44 – Link

– Link Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. – $79 – Link

– Link Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario) – $149 – Link

– Link Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi) – $149 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.