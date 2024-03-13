216
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered’s first patch is out now

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 13, 2024
When Tomb Raider I-III Remastered launched last month it was pretty solid, but there was still a few annoying little things about it. Thing would be too dark in places, it would be too hard to find items and switches. There was also some non-HD textures left around and it wasn’t obvious what was quicksand or not. Now those issues, along with a whole host of others have been addressed in a patch released today.

The patch notes are extensive, but if you were wondering – no we’ve still got that average icon is still there.

Patch Notes

A patch for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered goes live today on all platforms at 1 p.m. CST / 11 a.m. PST and includes the following:

  • Added missing HD textures
  • Updated textures under ladders to no longer be impacted by camera movement
  • Updated lighting in certain dimly lit areas
  • Resolved textures that would occasionally disappear depending on camera positioning
  • Reworked pickup items in dimly lit locations to be more visible

Tomb Raider I:

  • Fixed image sizes so paintings were no longer cropped in Lara’s Home
  • Resolved partial missing door in the Egypt level
  • Updated textures on key pickups to be more visible
  • Updated lava textures to not be transparent when viewed at certain angles

Tomb Raider II:

  • Resolved a crash that would occur in the Home Sweet Home level
  • Updated hitbox for spiders in the The Great Wall level
  • Updated misplaced secrets in Golden Mask levels
  • Snowmobile no longer rides backwards when firing in Modern Controls
  • Updated door handles to include proper textures in Diving Area level
  • Updated HD molten gold texture in the Kingdom level
  • Updated snow camouflage in HD mode in The Cold War level

Tomb Raider III:

  • Updated quicksand textures in HD mode
  • Waterfall no longer disappears when switching the levels in the control room of Nevada Desert
  • Gem is now visible in the Furnace of the Gods level
  • Secret level All Hallows now triggers properly
  • Skybox details are now visible in HD mode at beginning of Shakespeare Cliff

