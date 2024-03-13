Tomb Raider I-III Remastered’s first patch is out now

Advertisement

When Tomb Raider I-III Remastered launched last month it was pretty solid, but there was still a few annoying little things about it. Thing would be too dark in places, it would be too hard to find items and switches. There was also some non-HD textures left around and it wasn’t obvious what was quicksand or not. Now those issues, along with a whole host of others have been addressed in a patch released today.

The patch notes are extensive, but if you were wondering – no we’ve still got that average icon is still there.

Patch Notes

A patch for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered goes live today on all platforms at 1 p.m. CST / 11 a.m. PST and includes the following:

Added missing HD textures

Updated textures under ladders to no longer be impacted by camera movement

Updated lighting in certain dimly lit areas

Resolved textures that would occasionally disappear depending on camera positioning

Reworked pickup items in dimly lit locations to be more visible

Tomb Raider I:

Fixed image sizes so paintings were no longer cropped in Lara’s Home

Resolved partial missing door in the Egypt level

Updated textures on key pickups to be more visible

Updated lava textures to not be transparent when viewed at certain angles

Tomb Raider II:

Resolved a crash that would occur in the Home Sweet Home level

Updated hitbox for spiders in the The Great Wall level

Updated misplaced secrets in Golden Mask levels

Snowmobile no longer rides backwards when firing in Modern Controls

Updated door handles to include proper textures in Diving Area level

Updated HD molten gold texture in the Kingdom level

Updated snow camouflage in HD mode in The Cold War level

Tomb Raider III: