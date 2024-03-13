Tomb Raider I-III Remastered’s first patch is out now
Advertisement
When Tomb Raider I-III Remastered launched last month it was pretty solid, but there was still a few annoying little things about it. Thing would be too dark in places, it would be too hard to find items and switches. There was also some non-HD textures left around and it wasn’t obvious what was quicksand or not. Now those issues, along with a whole host of others have been addressed in a patch released today.
The patch notes are extensive, but if you were wondering – no we’ve still got that average icon is still there.
Patch Notes
A patch for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered goes live today on all platforms at 1 p.m. CST / 11 a.m. PST and includes the following:
- Added missing HD textures
- Updated textures under ladders to no longer be impacted by camera movement
- Updated lighting in certain dimly lit areas
- Resolved textures that would occasionally disappear depending on camera positioning
- Reworked pickup items in dimly lit locations to be more visible
Tomb Raider I:
- Fixed image sizes so paintings were no longer cropped in Lara’s Home
- Resolved partial missing door in the Egypt level
- Updated textures on key pickups to be more visible
- Updated lava textures to not be transparent when viewed at certain angles
Tomb Raider II:
- Resolved a crash that would occur in the Home Sweet Home level
- Updated hitbox for spiders in the The Great Wall level
- Updated misplaced secrets in Golden Mask levels
- Snowmobile no longer rides backwards when firing in Modern Controls
- Updated door handles to include proper textures in Diving Area level
- Updated HD molten gold texture in the Kingdom level
- Updated snow camouflage in HD mode in The Cold War level
Tomb Raider III:
- Updated quicksand textures in HD mode
- Waterfall no longer disappears when switching the levels in the control room of Nevada Desert
- Gem is now visible in the Furnace of the Gods level
- Secret level All Hallows now triggers properly
- Skybox details are now visible in HD mode at beginning of Shakespeare Cliff
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
100%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments