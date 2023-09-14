Tomb Raider Trilogy remastered coming to Switch in 2024
Revealed during the Nintendo Direct last night, we got a first look at the original Tomb Raider games headed to Switch. They’re coming as a collection, and will be released in 2024.
You’ll be able to Switch between the new and old graphics on the fly. Preorders on the eShop go up shortly.
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft: Uncover treasures and mysteries of the ancient world alongside Lara Croft in three classic Tomb Raider adventures – now remastered and featuring each game’s expansion content. Face off against deadly foes, reveal dangerous myths and solve puzzles with upgraded graphics and the option to switch to the original polygonal look at any time.
