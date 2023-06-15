The Lara Croft Collection coming to Switch on June 29th

Announced all the way back in 2021, Tomb Raiders games, Guardian of Light & Temple of Osiris finally have a release date on Switch. They’re coming on June 29th as the Tomb Raider Collection.

These isometric games support up to four players with local co-op. You can preorder the collection now for $37.99 from the eShop here.

About Lara Croft and the Guardian of the Light

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light is an action/adventure game that combines the familiar, exciting hallmarks of the Tomb Raider franchise, like character progression and fun, fast-paced combat, with player cooperation and competition. Players take on Xolotl and his armies of creatures, explore the world, and solve puzzles at their own pace. Adventurers can jump in as Lara Croft or play co-op with another player joining as Totec.



About Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, featuring stunning visuals and a new story set deep in the deserts of Egypt. Lara joins forces with rival treasure hunter Carter Bell, and the imprisoned gods Horus and Isis, to recover the fragments of Osiris before the evil god Set enslaves all of mankind. Either playing solo as Lara, or working together in up to four player co-op, players explore the temple, defeat hordes of enemies from the Egyptian underworld, solve devious puzzles, and avoid deadly traps. All the while, players will compete for treasure, powerful artifacts, and ultimate bragging rights.